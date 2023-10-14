Stuff Inside My Head Inside Central Piedmont’s New Theater

Three friends meet in an apartment in Harlem, what could go wrong?

Back by popular demand…

After stage premieres that moved audiences to stand and shower the cast with standing ovations at The Parr Center, and The Anthem Theater in Washington, DC, the ground-breaking play that is changing lives is back!

“Stuff Inside My Head” is powerful, emotional, and inspiring. Don’t you dare miss this play – you won’t leave the way you came!

Central Piedmont’s New Theater

FROM 14 OCT 2023

7:30 PM

