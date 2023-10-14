Charlotte Explains Institutional Neutrality

In July 2023, a new law went into effect in North Carolina requiring UNC System institutions to remain neutral on any political controversies.

As a public university, UNC Charlotte respects and adheres to all state laws and mandates by the UNC System. UNC Charlotte also is committed to sustaining a campus environment that embraces different perspectives and fosters respectful dialogue while ensuring that all members of the University community are treated with respect, fairness and dignity.

Jesh Humphrey, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and general counsel, explains what the law means for the University and its faculty, staff and students, and what support resources are available to members of the campus community.

