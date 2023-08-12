Fall Classes Begin August 14, 2023 At Johnson C. Smith University

Calina and Paul Hillman, with the assistance of their two young children and a cousin, rose up early Friday to help their son Jashaun Clark move into his room on the second floor of Myers Hall.

The parents looked at Clark with pride as they explained he was their first child to attend college, and they were excited to see how Johnson C. Smith University could transform Clark into the best version of himself both on and off the track.

“College was something we prayed about,” said Calina. “He was able to secure a full scholarship for track and field. That’s what we prayed for, and God answers prayers. He opened a door, and now we’re walking through it. I hope JCSU will bring out the best version of him.”

