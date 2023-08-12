Charlotte Golfer Earns All-American Scholar Award

For the second time in his career, Charlotte men’s golfer Ben Woodruff has been recognized as a Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-American Scholar for his hard work off the course and inside the classroom.



“I’m excited for Ben to be recognized as an All-America Scholar once again for his work in the classroom,” said Head Coach Ryan Cabbage. “Ben was always a wonderful representative for our program not only on the golf course with his play, but also as a student and in the community as well.”

