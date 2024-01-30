Free Tax Assistance At Central Piedmont Jan 29 To April 12

Single Stop has partnered with the Central Piedmont Community College accounting and finance program for the current tax season to offer free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) on Central Campus. You could qualify for this free tax preparation resource if your household income in 2023 was $80,000 or less.

Students, staff, and faculty (including immediate family members) can receive free tax preparation.

From Jan. 29 to April 12, tax preparation appointments will occur in person at Central High 101 on Central Campus. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.

Please visit the Single Stop web page for available hours and to schedule your appointment.

