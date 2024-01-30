Charlotte 49er Igor Milicic Jr Honored By The American Athletic Conference

For the third time this season, Igor Milicic Jr. earned a weekly honor from the American Athletic Conference as he was named to the AAC Honor Roll following his play last week, the league announced Monday.

In the 75-71 road win against Tulane on Saturday, Milicic Jr. scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, both of which tie a career-high for the junior. Milicic Jr. shot 7-of-13 from the field and seven-of-eight from the charity stripe while also adding a team-high three assists and two blocks.

In the pair of victories over Tulane and UAB last week, Milicic Jr. averaged team-high totals of 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. He also shot 58 percent from the field, 40 percent from deep, and 92 at the charity stripe during the two-game stretch.

Milicic Jr. earned his sixth double-double of the season with his performance against Tulane. For the season, the Rovinj, Croatia native has averages of 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field and 37 from three. He is fourth in the conference in rebounds per game.

This is Charlotte’s fourth straight week having a player on the honor roll. Milicic Jr. previously earned placement on the Honor Roll on Jan. 15 and he was AAC Player of the Week on Nov. 20. Last week, Lu’Cye Patterson was named to the AAC Honor Roll.

