Charlotte Conversations & Cocktails Feb 5

February 5, 2024 – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

“Conversations & Cocktails” with UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Interim Dean Jose Gámez and Honors College Dean Malin Pereira. Connect with fellow alums and hear college updates & exciting news about UNC Charlotte. This event will be held at Clutch Kitchen & Pour House 601 S. Cedar Street Charlotte, NC 28202.

This event is free to attend. Complimentary drinks (2 per person) and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Please register to reserve your spot.

Contact Leslie Antoniel, Director of Development, at (704) 687-7223 or Leslie.Antoniel@charlotte.edu with any questions.

MORE >>>