Cheryl Brown Headlines Charlotte Great Decisions Lecture Series Feb 21

U.S.-China Trade Rivalry – Wednesday, Feb. 21

Cheryl Brown, chair and associate professor of political science and public administration, will be the presenter.

6:30 to 8 p.m. The in-person lectures will be held at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, Room 201.



The Office of International Programs at UNC Charlotte coordinates an annual local community lecture series. The Charlotte Great Decisions Lecture Series consists of five weekly sessions and is an opportunity for citizens to meet, discuss and learn about some of the issues facing our world. Each week, a local expert from nearby colleges and universities provides additional perspective on the topic of interest and answers questions regarding the information presented in the Briefing Book and through the lecture. For more information, please contact globaleducation@uncc.edu.

Cheryl L. Brown, Ph.D. is Chair and Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and a faculty affiliate of the School of Data Science at UNC Charlotte. Dr. Brown teaches courses on Chinese domestic and foreign policy, East Asian foreign policy, politics and ethics of algorithms, and responsible artificial intelligence and generative AI. She received her B.A. degree in Political Science at the University of Florida, and her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Political Science (specializing in Chinese Studies) at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She was selected as an American Council on Education Fellow in August 2007- May 2008, and served under the mentorship of executive-level university leadership at North Carolina State University. Dr. Brown is a former United Nations Fellow; intern at the American Institute in Taiwan; East-West Center Visiting Fellow in Honolulu, Hawaii; and Summer Internet Law Program participant at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard Law School. She served as a scholar-escort for the National Committee on U.S.—China Relations Delegation of University Presidents of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to China for the Reagan Administration in 1984; participated in the Southeast Regional American Assembly on US—China Relations, along with former President Jimmy Carter and others to prepare a China policy statement for the US Congress and the Clinton Administration in 1998; was an invited participant in the Health Privacy Sector of the 5th Cybersecurity Framework Workshop, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in 2013; and was selected to join the ethics in computer science working group at the inaugural Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Computer Science Education Conference in Chengdu, Sichuan, China in 2019.

