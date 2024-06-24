Get Breakfast Tacos From Central Piedmont’s Food Truck 101 Class June 25

Join the Central Piedmont Community College Food Truck 101 Class featuring the amazing instructor, Anwar Cooper, and his talented students as they sample breakfast tacos.

Date: Tue., June 25th

Time: 4:45 PM – 6:00 PM (or until samples run out)

Location: Central Campus, Philip L. Van Every Culinary Arts Center, on the lawn.

Don’t miss out on this tasty opportunity to support Central Piedmont’s budding chefs and enjoy some delicious food.

