JCSU Counseling Services Awarded Major Grant For Suicide Awareness

The Department of Counseling Services at Johnson C. Smith University was recently awarded the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Awareness Grant to address mental health concerns on campus.

Tierra Parsons, director of Counseling Services at JCSU, says the nearly $300,000 grant will help the campus take a proactive approach to mental health. The grant announcement came just one day before the start of National Suicide Prevention Month, which began Sept. 1.

“We are excited about this grant, which is the first major grant the Counseling Services department has received to my knowledge,” said Parsons. “Now we have funds available to let students know that we’re here for them and they don’t have to go through their struggles alone. As we take a whole campus approach with this grant, I believe we’ll be able to move the needle toward mental wellness for our campus community.”

