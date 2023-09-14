New Queens University Charlotte Golf Coach Has Drive To Make Immediate Impact

Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout has named Blake Childers the next head men’s golf coach, the University announced today. Childers takes over the program following the departure of Andrew Serketich, who accepted a position with Notre Dame golf.



“Please help me welcome Blake to the Royals family,” Swarthout stated. “Blake’s familiarity with our program having played against us as a student-athlete at Lenoir-Rhyne and being the associate golf pro at Quail Hollow helped him differentiate himself throughout the process. His desire to make an impact immediately was not lost on us. I have no doubt that Blake’s commitment to the process will be purposeful and nurturing and in the end our Royals will Rise under his direction.”

