Charlotte Dance Joins With Barre Belle To Reach Elementary Students

Classroom management, curriculum development and dance instruction. These were the tasks given to a talented, motivated group of students from the University of Charlotte’s Department of Dance who interned at Barre Belle over the past summer.

A 501c3 nonprofit organization designed to expose and provide universal access to the art of dance through local community centers and schools, Barre Belle is a portable dance studio for elementary students to introduce ballet fundamentals. Classes are geared toward those with little to no previous ballet or dance training, giving students an opportunity to learn, perform and attend a professional dance performance.



“Our partnership with the Department of Dance has been instrumental in providing dedicated interns to our program who share the same passion for the community, professionalism and love for the art of ballet and our students,” said Noel Pipkin, Barre Belle’s founder.

