Charlotte And Kendra Scott Partner For The Ellis Reed Parlier Scholarship

UNC Charlotte and boutique jeweler Kendra Scott are partnering for a fundraising event to benefit the Ellis Reed Parlier Scholarship. From Sept.15-30, 20% of all online proceeds will be donated to the scholarship.

Enter the code GIVEBACK-NINER23 at checkout. (How to use the code and terms and conditions).

In addition, there are UNC Charlotte and Kendra Scott fundraiser in-store events to honor the life of Reed Parlier:

