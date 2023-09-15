Charlotte And Kendra Scott Partner For The Ellis Reed Parlier Scholarship
UNC Charlotte and boutique jeweler Kendra Scott are partnering for a fundraising event to benefit the Ellis Reed Parlier Scholarship. From Sept.15-30, 20% of all online proceeds will be donated to the scholarship.
Enter the code GIVEBACK-NINER23 at checkout. (How to use the code and terms and conditions).
In addition, there are UNC Charlotte and Kendra Scott fundraiser in-store events to honor the life of Reed Parlier:
- Birkdale Village, Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m.
- SouthPark Mall, Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m.