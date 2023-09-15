Central Piedmont Applications For Alternative Fall Break Due Sept 15

Central Piedmont Community College’s Alternative Fall Break is a positive way to spend your fall break week by serving others and learning while you serve. As a participant, you will have the opportunity to learn more about services for individuals requiring food assistance with multiple barriers to healthy food attainment, joining organizations throughout Asheville in their mission to develop, support and advocate for food justice and food insecurity.

Participants will depart on Sunday morning on Oct. 8, and return on Friday evening on October 13.

