Celebrating arts and culture from around the world, the 2023-24 Spotlight Series will bring fleet-footed Cape Briton dancing, the magic of Mardi Gras, stellar vocalists from England, and Nashville song-writing royalty to the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement on the campus of Queens University.

“At Queens, we believe that a well-rounded education embraces creative scholarship, cultural discovery and community collaboration. This season has all of that and so much more,” says Gambrell Center Executive Director, Laura Kratt.

