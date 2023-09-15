Pfeiffer University Gifts High School Graduates Presidential Scholarship

Pfeiffer University has awarded 16 gifted Stanly County high school graduates the presidential scholarship. The presidential scholarship is given to those who graduated high school with a GPA ranging between a 3.5 and 4.0.

The talented local graduates started their education at Pfeiffer this fall and have already grown close to the campus. “From the moment I started, it felt like home. I love the small community feeling and how everyone knows everyone. It is very comforting to know I have a family here at Pfeiffer,” said Pfeiffer freshman Annika Schneider.

Pfeiffer is delighted to have welcomed such bright local graduates. “Pfeiffer University and Stanly County Schools have enjoyed an authentic and collaborative relationship for decades. Over the last several years we have welcomed dozens of Stanly County students to Pfeiffer University to continue their educational journey,” said Dr. Dawn Lucas, Pfeiffer’s interim dean of the undergraduate college.

MORE >>>