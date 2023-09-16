UNC Charlotte Recycling Team Turns Styrofoam Into Sausage

Every piece of Styrofoam on campus, most of which comes from the thousands of excited students moving into the dorms with their decorations, lamps and new appliances. The mini-fridge and lava lamp go in, and the Styrofoam packaging always comes out.

Multiply that by 100 and the result is 900 pounds of Styrofoam with nowhere to call home.

The University’s recycling team used to cram it into their office warehouse. To stop the Styrofoam monster from growing, they paid a truck once a year to haul it. Hayley Kozma, recycling supervisor, and Kelly Freshcorn, recycling and universal waste operations manager, knew there had to be a better solution.

