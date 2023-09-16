Charlotte Teams Up With TurboVote For Voter Registration Process

UNC Charlotte partners with TurboVote, a nonpartisan company to guide individuals through the voter registration process. Sign up at charlotte.turbovote.org, then the TurboVote software provides the information and forms you need to vote in every election.

If you have a valid North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles-issued license or ID, you can register to vote online via the DMV website. If you do not have a valid NC DMV-issued license or ID, you will need to submit a paper voter registration application. TurboVote can help with this process.

