JCSU Expert Shares Lactation Tips To Counter Formula Shortage

In June, reports indicated that one in five states were nearly out of baby formula. The 2022 national formula shortage has impacted thousands of households, leaving many mothers with the complicated task of finding ways to feed their babies. “Most parents don’t consider feeding options until after their child is born,” said JCSU Lactation Consultant Training Program (LCTP) Director TaHysha McClain. “Whether a family chooses to formula feed or breastfeed, it’s their personal decision. We as a lactation consultant support them and give them information to make an informed decision on their feeding options.”

