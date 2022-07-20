Update On UNC Charlotte Housing Shortage

Demand for University housing continues to be high, especially this year. As a result of increased applications and an unexpected decrease in cancellations, the Office of Housing and Residence Life has been unable to assign all students who applied and submitted a housing deposit by the June 1 priority housing deadline for the start of the fall semester as quickly as they have in years past. As of Tuesday, July 19, approximately 350 individuals still need a housing assignment. HRL is working with both on- and off-campus partners to secure housing for these students. “We are committed to ensuring students have University housing and know their assignments as quickly as possible,” said Casey Tullos, associate vice chancellor of student affairs for housing and residence life.

