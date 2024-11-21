JCSU Giving Tuesday Makes A Difference

Giving Tuesday at Johnson C. Smith University is only two weeks away.

Why not join in and participate in this global day of giving on December 3, 2024? Your tax-deductible gift to the JCSU Fund supports numerous programs, including Phasing Up, which assists JCSU students who have experienced housing insecurities. Gifts like yours make a difference in their lives and reduce the out-of-pocket cost they pay for their education.

This holiday season help foster a successful future for JCSU students with a gift of any size to the JCSU Fund. No act of generosity is too small to make a difference.

How to Give:

Online: www.jcsu.edu/givenow

Text: #GT2024 to 704.452.4107

Please know that you can give early and invite your friends and family to support JCSU, too. Help further JCSU’s reach on social media, using the hashtag #GT2024:

Take a photo and or a video explaining why Johnson C. Smith University matters to you and share it on your social media platforms

Challenge your friends and family to match or exceed your gift to Johnson C. Smith University.

