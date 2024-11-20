Stress-Busting With Central Piedmont Counseling Services Dec 5

Take a break and recharge! Join Counseling Services for a day full of stress-busting activities and mindfulness practices. Drop by on Thur., Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at Merancas IV to focus on your well-being.

Activities Include:

Coloring to spark creativity

Writing gratitude letters

Jewelry making to express yourself

Aromatherapy to soothe your senses

Fun games and tasty snacks

Special Session: Mindfulness and Subtle Yoga

Time: 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Location: Merancas IV, Room 100

Re-center with gentle yoga and mindfulness techniques.

This event is open to all students and is your chance to relax, connect, and recharge as the semester wraps up.

