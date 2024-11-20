Thursday, November 21, 2024
Stress-Busting With Central Piedmont Counseling Services Dec 5

Take a break and recharge! Join Counseling Services for a day full of stress-busting activities and mindfulness practices. Drop by on Thur., Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at Merancas IV to focus on your well-being.

Activities Include:

  • Coloring to spark creativity
  • Writing gratitude letters
  • Jewelry making to express yourself
  • Aromatherapy to soothe your senses
  • Fun games and tasty snacks

Special Session: Mindfulness and Subtle Yoga

  • Time: 2:30–3:30 p.m.
  • Location: Merancas IV, Room 100
  • Re-center with gentle yoga and mindfulness techniques.

This event is open to all students and is your chance to relax, connect, and recharge as the semester wraps up.

