Charlotte Graduate Zed Bates-Norris Wins At Student Poster Contest

Congratulations to UNC Charlotte Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences MS graduate Zed Bates-Norris — one of the winners of the Student Poster Contest at the 2024 NC BREATHE Conference! These students have showcased outstanding research in the field of health equity, climate change, and environmental justice, and their work exemplifies the innovative thinking and impactful solutions we need to address pressing health and environmental issues.

Title of Research: Climate Change Related Flooding Outcomes for Vulnerable NC Communities

This study explores the predicted increase in heavy rainstorms for North Carolina by 2080, focusing on socially vulnerable and flood-prone areas. Zed’s work is particularly relevant given the devastating impact of past storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew on marginalized communities.

The ability to connect climate models to real-world predictions, particularly in vulnerable communities, was incredibly impactful. Zed’s research offers a critical perspective on how climate change exacerbates existing inequalities in North Carolina.

