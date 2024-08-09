JCSU Golfers Receive Support From The Greenwood Golf League

The Greenwood Golf League proudly announces a significant milestone in its mission to support aspiring minority golfers. The Charlotte based amateur JAMZ Golf Tour has generously agreed to donate golf equipment and cover event registration fees for two talented golfers from Johnson C. Smith University. This donation exemplifies the power of partnership and the spirit of community engagement that the Greenwood Golf League embodies.

This initiative aligns with the Greenwood Golf League’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the sport of golf. By hosting community focused golf tournaments, the league aims to connect amateur golf with the next generation of golfers, offering them both opportunities to network, excel and compete at higher levels. The JAMZ Golf Tour, is one of the largest golf groups in the Charlotte region, has stepped forward with this generous contribution, further cementing its prominence by being the first to support the growth and development of young golfers.



Johnson C. Smith University, a historically black university with a proud legacy of academic and athletic excellence, is home to many talented student-athletes who aspire to make their mark in the world of golf. The donation from the JAMZ Golf Tour will provide two of these golfers with essential equipment as well as cover their registration fees for key tournaments. “This generous donation from the JAMZ Golf Tour will have a significant impact on our student-athletes,” said William Watkins, Men’s Golf Coach at Johnson C. Smith University. “It not only provides them with the tools they need to succeed on the course but also serves as a powerful reminder of the community’s support and belief in their potential.”

The Greenwood Golf League is thrilled to celebrate this achievement, which reflects the collective efforts of the league, its participating clubs, and the wider golf community. This collaboration highlights the mission of the Greenwood Golf League: “Together We’re Better.” By working together, the league continues to break down barriers and create meaningful opportunities for minority golfers. “We are incredibly proud of this commitment by the JAMZ Golf Tour,” said Chris Word, Commissioner of the Greenwood Golf League. “This donation is a testament to what can be accomplished when we unite around a common goal. It’s about more than just golf; it’s about changing lives and building a brighter future for young athletes.”

The Greenwood Golf League remains committed to its mission of promoting diversity, community engagement, and excellence in golf. With continued support from partners like the JAMZ Golf Tour, the league looks forward to expanding its reach and impact, providing even more opportunities for minority golfers across the Charlotte area.

For more information about the Greenwood Golf League and its initiatives, please visit www.greenwood.golf/league or contact Chris Word at info@greenwood.golf.



The Greenwood Golf League is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion in golf by creating opportunities for minority golfers to compete, learn, and grow. Through partnerships, community engagement, and innovative programs, the league strives to make golf accessible and inclusive for all.



The JAMZ Golf Tour is committed to promoting golf among diverse communities. Through their weekly golf events the tour aims to provide competitor opportunities for amateur golfers throughout the Charlotte area.

