JCSU HBCU Scholar Goes To Washington

In late July, Johnson C. Smith University Biology major and Nigeria native John Josiah ’24 was named a 2023 White House HBCU Scholar.

The White House HBCU Scholar program was founded in 2014 to honor students who embody the culture of excellence and inclusion championed by the nation’s HBCUs. Josiah and the other 101 undergraduate, graduate and professional students named to the list spent National HBCU Week at the end of September in Washington, D.C.

“I was thrilled to meet many students like myself with unique backgrounds, all of whom were doing amazing things on their campuses and making an impact in a myriad of ways,” said Josiah. “Over the course of the week, I relished the chance to interact with as many of them as I could, swapped stories and made memories that I am hopeful will last a lifetime.”

