Pfeiffer University’s First Time Pass Rate For PANCE Surpasses National Average

Thirty-three recent graduates of the Pfeiffer University Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (MS-PAS) program are certified for employment as PAs and ready to help support the increased demand for primary and specialty care providers.

Pfeiffer is pleased to announce that each member of its 2023 cohort has passed the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam (PANCE), and 97 percent of them passed on their first try. Pfeiffer’s first-time pass rate for PANCE now surpasses the national average of 93 percent.

