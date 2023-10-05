Charlotte Faculty Named To Who’s Who In Black Charlotte

Five members of UNC Charlotte’s faculty or staff have been named to Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. An entity of Real Times Media, Who’s Who in Black Charlotte documents the positive achievements of Black Charlotteans who are making outstanding contributions to the communities and organizations they serve.

“The city of Charlotte is fortunate to be home to a rich array of deeply qualified leaders whose knowledge and commitment to excellence contribute to making the Queen City a great place to live and work,” said Rhonda Caldwell ’92, president and chief event officer for The Main Event Inc. and associate publisher of Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. “I’m especially proud of the scope of work UNC Charlotte leaders are directing; their high personal and professional standards provide an example for all of us to emulate.”

