Chancellor Sharon Gaber Thanks Legislators For Recognizing Charlotte’s Value To North Carolina

UNC Charlotte thanked local legislators for their support during a Charlotte Regional Legislative Caucus meeting Monday, Oct. 2.

“We are deeply thankful to our Charlotte regional legislators — many of them Niner alumni — for recognizing UNC Charlotte’s immense value to this region and to our state,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Their support helps us continue our momentum as we are powering the future for our region and for our state.”

Gaber also took the opportunity to advocate for the top legislative priority in the upcoming short session, funding to expand data and computer science programs.

