Charlotte Dancers Perform At North Carolina Museum Of Art  Oct 7

On Saturday, October 7, six UNC Charlotte dancers will perform ​​An Homage To Dutch Art In A Global Age at the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) in Raleigh. Choreographed by dance professor Delia Neil, this piece was commissioned by the NCMA to accompany the exhibition, Dutch Art in a Global Age: Masterpieces from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

The dancers will give four performances of ​​An Homage To Dutch Art In A Global Age in the East Building on Level B at 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm. While the Dutch master Vermeer is not represented in the exhibition, Neil has chosen one of the most famous Dutch masterpieces, Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” as inspiration for her work. The music for the piece is from the Girl with a Pearl Earring movie soundtrack, composed by Alexander Desplat.

