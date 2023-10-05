Charlotte Star XC Athlete Named American Conference Men’s Cross Country Athlete Of The Week

Charlotte senior Nick Scudder has been named The American Conference Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The honor comes after an impressive showing at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Friday morning, where Scudder placed eighth in a competitive field of over 170 runners that featured four top-30 schools in the USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll. He finished the five-mile race in 23:31.1, averaging 4:42.3 per mile.

For Scudder, the award marks his eighth career weekly all-conference selection and second this season. The Raleigh, N.C. native is a three-time first team all-conference selection and a conference athlete of the year.

