Thursday, October 5, 2023
Business Technology and Engineering Open House At Central Piedmont

CStandard ,

Join in Saturday, October 21 at Central Piedmont Community College’s business, technology, and engineering open house to explore state-of-the-art business, technology, and engineering programs.

  • Saturday, October 21
  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Central Campus, Levine Technology Building

You’ll have an opportunity to:

  • discover our business, technology, and engineering academic programs
  • meet inspiring faculty
  • immerse yourself in real-world experiences
  • tour the business, information technology, and engineering buildings and classrooms on Central Campus
  • learn more about scholarships and financial aid
  • discuss transfer opportunities
  • meet with recruiters from local and global corporations

