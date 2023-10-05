Business Technology and Engineering Open House At Central Piedmont
Join in Saturday, October 21 at Central Piedmont Community College’s business, technology, and engineering open house to explore state-of-the-art business, technology, and engineering programs.
- Saturday, October 21
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Central Campus, Levine Technology Building
You’ll have an opportunity to:
- discover our business, technology, and engineering academic programs
- meet inspiring faculty
- immerse yourself in real-world experiences
- tour the business, information technology, and engineering buildings and classrooms on Central Campus
- learn more about scholarships and financial aid
- discuss transfer opportunities
- meet with recruiters from local and global corporations