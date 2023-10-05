Business Technology and Engineering Open House At Central Piedmont

Join in Saturday, October 21 at Central Piedmont Community College’s business, technology, and engineering open house to explore state-of-the-art business, technology, and engineering programs.

Saturday, October 21

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central Campus, Levine Technology Building

You’ll have an opportunity to:

discover our business, technology, and engineering academic programs

meet inspiring faculty

immerse yourself in real-world experiences

tour the business, information technology, and engineering buildings and classrooms on Central Campus

learn more about scholarships and financial aid

discuss transfer opportunities

meet with recruiters from local and global corporations

