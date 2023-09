Obaida Mohammad moved away from Israel-Palestine and became the director of the Charlotte, N.C. chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). Mohammad with four other scholars, will host a panel discussion on The Nakba: Understanding 75 Years of Catastrophe in Palestine on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Truist Auditorium in New Science Center.

