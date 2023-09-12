Queens University Charlotte Welcomes United World College Scholars

Queens University recently welcomed its third cohort of students from the Davis United World College (UWC) Scholars Program. Launched in 2000, the program is the world’s largest, privately funded, international scholarship program—supporting undergraduates from 165 nations in 18 locations across five continents. UWC provides opportunities for international students from all over the world to attend American universities with the intention of creating diverse experiences across campus communities.

Before coming to Queens, UWC Scholars are selected by special, independent committees in their home countries to complete the last two years of high school at one of the United World College schools.

