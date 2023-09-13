Charlotte Student Named To Coveted NASCAR Internship Program

There’s no (pit) stopping Lauren Allsbrook from achieving her goals and speeding toward a bright future. A senior communications major, Allsbrook achieved one of 37 spots in the country to be part of the 22nd NASCAR Diversity Internship Program this past summer — a 10-week opportunity for hands-on experience in a variety of fields within the motorsports industry.

Allsbrook was placed with 23XI Racing — a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — and served as the social media and digital media intern. She worked to promote the team and its drivers through dynamic digital content and social engagement. Her photography of other interns at work and the team’s drivers was published on the team’s Instagram and LinkedIn platforms, giving her an immersive experience in marketing. She was exposed to the business side of racing through learning about partnerships, public relations, accounting and more.

“This internship was an amazing experience,” said Allsbrook. “It really offered an opportunity for diverse students to break stereotypes within the racing industry and gain professional experience with reputable brands.”

