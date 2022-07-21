JCSU Students Chosen To Attend Preeminent Summer Institute

Three Johnson C. Smith University students, Rachel Allison, Kiara Houston and Mikel Johnson, were chosen to attend the Inaugural School of Human Ecology’s Equity and Justice Summer institute at The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Ruth Greene, the O’Herron Distinguished Professor of Psychology, served as a faculty representative at the institute. “The workshops were comprehensive and covered knowledge critical to being a competitive candidate for graduate school admission,” said Greene. “Particularly exciting for students was the interaction in individual and small group discussions with University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty to learn about their research and how it might interface with students’ research. It was a well-planned and executed graduate school visitation.”

CSU President Clarence D. Armbrister congratulated Greene and the students for their achievement. “This kind of program aligns squarely with our strategic plan, The Gold(en) Blueprint, particularly Strategic initiative pillar No. 4 – seamless pathways for students,” said Armbrister. “This is a prime example of the kind of exposure we want our students to have while here at JCSU as they contemplate their post-graduate activities – whether they pursue jobs in the corporate arena or pursue graduate school.”

