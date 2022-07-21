Queens University Charlotte Names Nationally Prominent Leader As Director

Queens University of Charlotte has named Kevin Gannon, Ph.D., aka The Tattooed Prof, director of the Center for the Advancement of Faculty Excellence (CAFÉ) and professor of history.

From 2014-22, Dr. Gannon served as Director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) and Professor of History at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, where he also taught from 2004-2022. In addition to directing GV’s faculty development operations, he was also a department chair (2011-2014) and co-directed the New Student Seminar program (2005-2011).

His teaching, research, and public work (including writing) centers on critical and inclusive pedagogy; race, history, and justice; and technology and teaching. He writes at least semi-regularly for The Chronicle of Higher Education), and my essays on higher education have also been published in Vox and other media outlets.

Dr. Gannon appeared in the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th, which was directed by Ava DuVernay.

Dr. Gannon’s scholarly work centers on Race and Racisms, Critical and Inclusive Pedagogy, nineteenth-century history (particularly the United States and the Americas), and historiography and theory.

