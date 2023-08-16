JCSU Students Tripping Two Weeks In Israel-Palestine

Israel-Palestine is a spiritual mecca for several world religions. Now, students at Johnson C. Smith University will have the opportunity to embark on a two-week journey to the region in Summer 2024.

The trip, led by Drs. Melvin Herring, Cindy Kistenberg and Kendal Mobley, will give students the chance to immerse themselves in the cultural region of Israel-Palestine.

“The country will be our classroom,” said Kistenberg, who serves as an advising coordinator and a professor of Theatre and Communication Arts. “We will be touring and learning, but we’re also doing fun things, like rafting on the Jordan River and hiking. Students interested in being baptized in the Jordan River can do that, as well.”

MORE >>>