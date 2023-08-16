Queens University Charlotte Honors Dynamic Entrepreneurs

The McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte, along with its Entrepreneurial Leadership Circle (ELC), will continue its tradition of honoring distinguished business leaders at the 13th annual Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 at Quail Hollow Club. The event celebrates the contributions of entrepreneurial leaders who have created innovative pathways to success and career opportunities in the Carolinas and beyond.

This year’s Class of 2023 Inductees include Louis Foreman, founder and CEO of Enventys Partners, and Jennifer Appleby, executive chair of Wray Ward. Betsy Hauser, founder and CEO of Tech Talent & Strategy, will receive the 2023 Innovator of Distinction award.

