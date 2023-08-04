JCSU VoiceOver Project Engages Students To Improve Grades And Communicate Better

Public speaking is one of the most common fears shared amongst people from all walks of life. But Assistant Professor of Communications Arts Dr. Jasmine M. Corbett knows the skill of communication is the key that opens doors to bright futures.

That’s when she decided to partner with her colleagues in the Communications Arts program to start The VoiceOver Project at JCSU in hopes of engaging students in meaningful projects to improve their grades and become more comfortable with communicating.

“Back in the Spring we officially launched The VoiceOver Project here on campus,” said Corbett. “This project-based learning opportunity is meant to connect our students to their surrounding communities, as well help increase their grades, which is a plus!”

