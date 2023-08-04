Queens University Charlotte Basketball Hires Proven Player Development Coach

Queens University of Charlotte head men’s basketball coach Grant Leonard is thrilled to announce the addition of Walt Belcher as an assistant coach and special assistant to the head coach on Thursday afternoon. Belcher joins the Royals after serving as an assistant coach at Missouri State-West Plains last season.



“Coach B. brings a career of experience to Queens as both a basketball coach in college and high school, but also a school administrator,” said Coach Leonard. “His ability to relate to players and develop players has been evident throughout the years. We are all excited Dr. Walt has decided to join our program!”

