Charlotte Track Star Named To U.S. American Track and Field Roster

Charlotte 49ers sophomore track standout Jordan Reece has been named to the U.S. American Track and Field (USATF) Pan-American U-20 roster. He will be competing in the 4x400M relay and is an alternate for the 400M race.



In an impressive freshman season, Reece earned First-Team All-Conference accolades in the 4x400M outdoor relay, and he was named to the third team for the 4x400M indoor relay as Charlotte captured both team titles. His indoor relay team set the second-fastest time in program history (3:10.81). During the 400M C-USA outdoor championships, Reece finished in fourth place and set a personal best time of 47.31.

