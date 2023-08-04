Charlotte 49ers Basketball Hires Former NBA Coach

Charlotte 49ers head men’s basketball coach Aaron Fearne has announced the hiring of Conner Henry as an assistant coach. Henry, a former NBA player originally drafted by the Houston Rockets, has coached professionally in the NBA, Australia’s NBL, and the NBA D-League (now G-League), where he was named the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year in 2013-14.



“We are extremely excited to add Conner Henry to our coaching staff,” Fearne said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge from his playing days in the NBA and overseas and his coaching experience in the NBA, G-League and overseas.”

