Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Welcomes New Faculty

The UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture is pleased to welcome these new full-time faculty beginning August 14.

Dr. Rob Conkie, Robinson Distinguished Professor of Shakespeare Studies in the Department of Theatre, integrates practical and theoretical approaches to the teaching and research of Shakespeare in performance. He is the author of Writing Performative Shakespeares: New Forms for Performance Criticism (Cambridge University Press, 2016) and The Globe Theatre Project: Shakespeare and Authenticity (Edwin Mellen Press, 2006).

Dr. Kristi Hardman is Assistant Professor of Music Theory. Her research centers on using computer-assisted methods of analysis to develop a greater understanding of the intersections between changing sound qualities and our experiences of rhythm, meter, and form. Other research interests include text/music relations, issues of transcription, the ethics of analysis, and music theory pedagogy.

Dr. Brian Taylor joins the music department as Associate Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands after earning his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Wind Conducting at Michigan State University.

Assistant Professor of Illustration Nathaniel Underwood works as an artist, illustrator and educator. He is also the founder and organizer of the Open Figure Painting Sessions at the Ohio Art League. Drawing inspiration from nature, with perception being the absolute foundation of his practice, Underwood’s creative pursuit is stimulated by viewing the world in an objective manner.

