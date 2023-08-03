Queens University Charlotte Women’s Basketball Coach Signs Extension

Queens University of Charlotte Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jen Brown has signed a four-year extension, director of athletics Cherie Swarthout announced on Thursday afternoon. The extension keeps Brown at the helm of the Royals program through the 2025 season.



“Jen has done a remarkable job recruiting a culture that is consistent with our university,” said Swarthout. “I see the compassion she has towards her athletes and their development on the court, in the classroom, and their matriculation into the working world. I marvel at her passion for life, her family, and the game. Her players notice, our fans notice, and I notice. Congratulations Coach Brown!”



Since coming to the Queen City in 2020, Brown has made an immediate impact on recruiting and development. The Brooklyn, New York native has developed four all-conference performers, including Kristian Eanes, Amari Davis, Kalaya Hall, and Jordyn Weaver. In 2021-22, Hall poured in the fifth most points in a single season with 497 and set a single-season record with 19.9 points per game. The Beulaville native sits second all-time in scoring average and eighth all-time in three-point field goals made.

