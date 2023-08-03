Annie Nashold Exhibit At Central Piedmont Galleries

Storytelling is central to Annie Nashold’s work where images emerge through narrative portraits, abstracted figures, subconscious drawings, and family archives. The beauty of nature, humanity, memory, experience, mystery, color, and dreams inspire me.

Through the beauty of art and the complexity of life, Nashold’s current works explore the strength, courage, joy, dignity, challenge, love, trauma, humor, and compassion that we all share. The stories can connect us in ways we never expected and ways we come to feel as part of ourselves. The viewer brings their own experience to the work as we do in life when we meet each other. As the tale unfolds these images show the ordinary with all its beauty, uniqueness, complexity, magic, and mystery that we all hold within.

Stories From Within

Bill and Patty Gorelick Galleries: Cato Campus

Through December 2023

