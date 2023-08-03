New Charlotte Members Join The Belk College Alumni Council

Fifteen Business Niner alumni recently joined the Belk College Alumni Council, an all-volunteer board that aims to strengthen the relationship between alumni, the business community and the College. The Alumni Council was established in the fall of 2013 to harness the momentum of the rapidly growing Business Niner alumni network.

The Alumni Council advises the College on alumni engagement programs, hosts events to bolster alumni connections, supports business students and represents the College in the community and in their place of work.

The new members began their three-year term on July 1 and will serve on the leadership board through June 30, 2026.

