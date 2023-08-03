Meditative Forest Strolls Promote Gratitude At Charlotte Botanical Gardens

The UNC Charlotte Botanical gardens is hosting silent, meditative walks through the Van Landingham Glen. Led by Jennifer Bueno-Hutchens, these forest strolls will include meditative prompts around the practice of gratitude. Sessions may include meditative art materials as well.

The attitude of gratitude is not just a self-help phrase but a mindset. It means making it a conscious habit to express thankfulness and appreciation for every part of your life. This session is part instructor lead and part self-guided. This is a walking meditation, not an exercise, hiking, or jogging, but simply being in nature and connecting with it through our sense of sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch.

