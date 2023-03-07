March is designated as National Social Work Month, a month celebrated at JCSU with meaningful discussions, special guest appearances and opportunities for social work students to network with their peers.

“Each year, Drs. Judith D. Crocker-Billingsley, Dezette C. Johnson and James T. Freeman plan exciting, though-provoking events and topics in alignment with the national themes that exemplify the importance of the profession of Social Work,” said Dr. Helen T. Caldwell, associate dean of the School of Social Work. “We are pleased that our well-prepared students are eager to participate in a variety of ways as we promote the Social Work profession.”

