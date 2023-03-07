400 Students Show Up At JSCU For Esports And Gaming Week

Johnson C. Smith University is known as home of a comprehensive Esports and Gaming Program that is the first of its kind at an HBCU.

Esports and Gaming at JCSU is comprised of an academic program, an esports lab and a highly competitive esports club, which makes it different from programs at other institutions.

With sights set on increasing diversity in the field by educating more esports and gaming professionals, JCSU hosted Esports and Gaming Week, which attracted more than 400 middle and high school students to campus March 1 and 2.

“This has been an amazing event,” said Dr. BerNadette Lawson-Williams, founder and coordinator of the Esports and Gaming Program at JCSU. “These students came to learn about esports and gaming. However, the field is so vast that we were able to talk about practically every major field of study we offer here at JCSU.”

