UNC Charlotte Staff Win Emmy Award

Four staff members with the UNC Charlotte Office of University Communications recently won an Emmy Award in the Entertainment category at the 37th annual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.



James Angel, Harrison Hieb, Ryan Honeyman and Jared Moon ’12 were recognized for their exceptional work on “UNC Charlotte 2021 Holiday Video,” beating out the 2021 Nashville Holiday Music Special for the Emmy. Angel is a TV producer manager, Hieb is a cinematographer and Moon is a storytelling and features manager for the Visual Communications team in University Communications. Honeyman is the director of creative services for the University.

University Communications was nominated for Emmys in three additional categories: Whitney Wilson for the “UNC Charlotte Logo Reveal”; Hieb, Angel and Wilson for “Niner Nation Works”; and Hieb and Wilson for “Robots Helping Students with Learning Differences.”

